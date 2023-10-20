Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,086,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 99,903 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Aemetis by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,136,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,316,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aemetis by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,574,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,951,000 after purchasing an additional 66,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aemetis by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 127,674 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Aemetis news, Director Naomi Louise Boness sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,891.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group upgraded Aemetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aemetis from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMTX

Aemetis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $4.99 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis Profile

(Free Report)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.