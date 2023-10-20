Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth $11,004,000. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 245,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $6,925,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $2,063,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter worth about $1,632,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

GMAR stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.05.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

