Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 32.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 174,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after buying an additional 42,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

