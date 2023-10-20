Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

