Todd Asset Management LLC Sells 93,968 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Todd Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 79.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,968 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after buying an additional 142,301,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,005,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,602,000 after purchasing an additional 32,797 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,328,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,775,000 after buying an additional 295,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $45.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $51.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $48.85.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.