Money Concepts Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cintas by 10.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cintas by 84.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $502.82 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $389.48 and a twelve month high of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $485.34. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,102 shares of company stock worth $4,605,690. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

