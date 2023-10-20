Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 46,931 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,931 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.53 and a 12-month high of $48.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

