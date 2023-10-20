Renasant Bank Acquires 1,133 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Renasant Bank’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $30.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.