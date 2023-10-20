Renasant Bank Sells 3,742 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Renasant Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.29. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

