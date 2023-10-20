Renasant Bank Buys New Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,613 shares of company stock worth $1,624,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $157.25 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $195.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200-day moving average of $170.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

