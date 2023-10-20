Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $13.14 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

