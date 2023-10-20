T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.38

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.38 and last traded at $98.78, with a volume of 268788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.17. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.31.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after purchasing an additional 519,638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.