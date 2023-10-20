WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.78-$5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $563.40 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of WD-40 from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on WD-40 from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Get WD-40 alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WD-40

WD-40 Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $204.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $234.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.35. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. The company had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.20 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 32.79%. WD-40’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth about $20,289,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in WD-40 by 27.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,120,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,804 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,526,000 after buying an additional 32,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,150,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $389,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.