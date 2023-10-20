Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $6.51 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.57. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.51- EPS.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $189.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.07. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $260.98.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZPN shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. 43.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

