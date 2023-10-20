Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Acquires Shares of 43,300 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MetLife by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 346,999 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $593,323.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

MetLife Company Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.