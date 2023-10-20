LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $98,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

IWS stock opened at $101.27 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.07 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day moving average is $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

