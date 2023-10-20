Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,549 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $122,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,815,566,000 after buying an additional 1,570,528 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after buying an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $296.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

