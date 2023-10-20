Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 50 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD opened at $255.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.70 and a 200 day moving average of $220.78.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

