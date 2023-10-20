Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $36.26.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

