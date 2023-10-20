Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 99,156.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,192,000 after buying an additional 3,468,486 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 634.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 623.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,930,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $292,182,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after purchasing an additional 645,553 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $221.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.20. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

