Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 452 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,871.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 34,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after purchasing an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of META opened at $312.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $302.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,485.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,919 shares of company stock worth $12,459,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

