Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,373 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,138 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 79,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BBVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $8.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.50%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

