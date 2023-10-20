Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 109,673 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,091 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,673 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 13.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of -194.08 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

