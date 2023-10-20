Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on November 2nd

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Union Bankshares stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

