Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on November 16th

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the construction company on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Armstrong World Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Armstrong World Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Armstrong World Industries to earn $5.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $325.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 41.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 89.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 19.2% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.13.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

Featured Articles

