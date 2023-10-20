Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 30th

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $57.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $85.67.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monarch Casino & Resort

In other Monarch Casino & Resort news, President Bob Farahi sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $61,621.45. Following the transaction, the president now owns 997,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,933,052.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,104 shares of company stock worth $2,353,443. Company insiders own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 694.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

Featured Stories

