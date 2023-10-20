Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
ALLY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34.
Ally Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.
ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.
