Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

ALLY stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 49.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,558,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 53.2% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 345.2% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 144.5% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 54,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

