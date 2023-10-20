Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on November 16th

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.8%.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $18.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.03. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $20.24.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

