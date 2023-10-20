Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,295 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $30,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the period. Browning West LP lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,677,000 after purchasing an additional 784,200 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,208,000 after buying an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after buying an additional 844,841 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $4,561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,154,267.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,783 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $40.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

