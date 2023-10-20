Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,014.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.78 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,137.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1,291.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.62 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.