Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Sells 45 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 12.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $286.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.86 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.06. The company has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.07.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

