Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 144 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,065,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,276,875,000 after purchasing an additional 395,771 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $534,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $526,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $132.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The company’s revenue was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $164.00 to $156.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

