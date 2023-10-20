Credit Agricole S A Makes New $38,000 Investment in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,911,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,893,000 after buying an additional 263,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,767,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,880,000 after buying an additional 452,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 61.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,193,453,000 after buying an additional 7,471,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,447,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,660,000 after buying an additional 135,704 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after buying an additional 1,239,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

Shares of TTD opened at $75.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.43 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $107,067.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,602,339.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $221,146.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,378.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $107,067.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 154,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,339.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 338,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,597,378. 10.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

