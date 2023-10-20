Warther Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.5% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.07.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $286.72 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.86 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $314.28 and its 200 day moving average is $307.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market cap of $286.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

