Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its stake in RTX by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.74.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

