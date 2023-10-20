Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in Watsco by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $353.80 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.61 and a fifty-two week high of $406.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.84 and its 200-day moving average is $353.51.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.08%.

WSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

