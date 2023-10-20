CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after buying an additional 196,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in CDW by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,062,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,326,000 after buying an additional 1,447,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,263,000 after acquiring an additional 156,066 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 3,149,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,813,000 after acquiring an additional 100,674 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,881,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $560,247,000 after acquiring an additional 63,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $157.35 and a 1-year high of $215.81.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 83.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. UBS Group began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.