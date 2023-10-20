First National Trust Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First National Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $532,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 904,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,400,000 after purchasing an additional 54,729 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on C shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of C stock opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.14 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

