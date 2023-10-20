Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,770 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

