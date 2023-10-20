Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Head to Head Comparison

Jet.AI (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) and Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jet.AI and Surf Air Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jet.AI N/A -40.62% 6.05% Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Jet.AI and Surf Air Mobility, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jet.AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Surf Air Mobility 0 0 4 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Surf Air Mobility has a consensus target price of $3.41, indicating a potential upside of 176.83%. Given Surf Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Surf Air Mobility is more favorable than Jet.AI.

This table compares Jet.AI and Surf Air Mobility’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jet.AI N/A N/A $7.18 million $0.07 29.86 Surf Air Mobility N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Jet.AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.8% of Jet.AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc. primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Flight Club API, an aviation software, that enables FAA Part 135 operators to function simultaneously under FAA Part 380 which permits sale of private jet service by the seat instead of by whole aircraft. In addition, the company offers Reroute software, that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances. Further, it is involved in the aircraft charter, management, and brokerage services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc. operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

