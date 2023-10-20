SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) & Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Critical Contrast

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH – Get Free Report) and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SWK and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWK 0 0 1 0 3.00 Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SWK presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.80%. Given SWK’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SWK is more favorable than Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWK $41.48 million 4.79 $13.49 million $1.40 11.32 Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund $2.73 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares SWK and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SWK has higher revenue and earnings than Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SWK and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWK 42.57% 7.51% 7.02% Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of SWK shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SWK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SWK beats Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialty finance company that focuses on the healthcare sector. It operates in two segments, Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development. The company provides customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors. It also offers non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional clients in separately managed accounts to invest in life science finance. In addition, the company engages in the pharmaceutical development, formulation and manufacturing, and licensing business through the Peptelligence platform. Further, it intends to out-license its internal product pipeline to create novel formulations using its proprietary technology to develop treatments for patients and caregivers. The company was formerly known as Kana Software, Inc. and changed its name to SWK Holdings Corporation in December 2009. SWK Holdings Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and other entities holding primarily general or limited partner or managing member interests in MLPs. For its fixed income portion, the fund seeks to invest in securities across all credit ratings. It employs quantitative analysis with a focus on such factors as cash flow, yield, relative valuation, contract structure, operating risk, competitive environment, growth potential, operational expertise, and strength of business plan to create its portfolio. Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund was formed on September 26, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

