Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,401 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned approximately 0.13% of SLM worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SLM from $19.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

In other news, EVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,622,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. SLM Co. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $17.92.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $777.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.15 million. SLM had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. SLM’s payout ratio is 28.76%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

