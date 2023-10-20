Critical Contrast: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) & NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) and NH Hotel Group (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and NH Hotel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 0 1 6 0 2.86 NH Hotel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $86.86, suggesting a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than NH Hotel Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $1.50 billion 4.13 $355.00 million $3.35 21.92 NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and NH Hotel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than NH Hotel Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.1% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of NH Hotel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and NH Hotel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wyndham Hotels & Resorts 20.76% 34.12% 7.94% NH Hotel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts beats NH Hotel Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels. It is also involved in the reward loyalty program business. The company's hotel brand portfolios include Super 8, Days Inn, Travelodge, Microtel, Howard Johnson, La Quinta, Ramada, Baymont, AmericInn, Wingate, Wyndham Alltra, Wyndham Garden, Ramada Encore, Hawthorn, Trademark Collection, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Dazzler, Esplendor, Dolce, Vienna House, and Registry Collection. It operates a hotel portfolio of 24 hotel brands with affiliated hotels located in approximately 95 countries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About NH Hotel Group

NH Hotel Group, S.A. operates hotels in Spain, Benelux, Italy, Germany, Latin America, and internationally. It also offers procurement network, real estate, call center and catering services. The company was formerly known as NH Hoteles, S.A. and changed its name to NH Hotel Group, S.A. in June 2014. The company was incorporated in 1881 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. NH Hotel Group, S.A. is a subsidiary of MHG Continental Holding (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

