Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Stake Trimmed by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genius Sports worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $69,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 44.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genius Sports alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GENI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

NYSE GENI opened at $5.05 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.