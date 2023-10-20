Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 70,000 Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. owned 0.06% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,535,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,284 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,997,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 38.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 638,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOSE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of EOSE opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.74. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.67.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares in the company, valued at $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Claude Demby sold 20,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $55,997.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,393.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 31,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $69,573.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,086.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,699 shares of company stock worth $163,649 over the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid markets in the United States. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC system, a battery that can be used as an alternative to Li-ion batteries.

See Also

