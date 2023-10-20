Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,612 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.38, for a total transaction of $350,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total transaction of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,482 shares of company stock worth $768,152. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.26. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.43.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

