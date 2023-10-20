Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,740,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after acquiring an additional 945,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.64.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $184.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.67 and its 200-day moving average is $150.62. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $731.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,583 shares of company stock worth $17,579,572. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Further Reading

