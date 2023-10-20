Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after acquiring an additional 56,213 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,130,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,670,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,186,000 after acquiring an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

