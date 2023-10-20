Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Sells 964 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $2,134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 56.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907,622 shares during the period. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $5,245,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,012 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 68.69% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBS

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.