Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 134.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 209.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2,647.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Shares of TRI stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.12 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.45. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 32.12%. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.